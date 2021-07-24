Kenyan drivers close to glory in Tanzania.

The 2021 Africa Rally Championship Tanzania Rally has been rewarding for Kenyans Carl Flash Tundo, Karan Patel, and Kenya’s FIA Rally stars Jeremy Wahome and McRae Kimathi.

The two youngsters proved their mettle during the 4 stages held on Saturday 24th July in Tanzania finishing 5th and 6th clocking 00:58:27 and 00:59:27 three minutes behind the championship leader Carl Tundo.

Welcome to @wrcsafarirally updates from #ARCTanzaniaRally. Cheering on our young stars at the continental glory. McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar and Jeremy Wahome proudly supported by @KenyaAirways @SafaricomPLC pic.twitter.com/rcB4Kzk83f — Safari Rally Kenya (@wrcsafarirally) July 24, 2021

22-year-old Jeremy Wahome is confident of positive performance adding that caution is key as he gears up for a second outing in a rally-spec car.

“There is still plenty of time for us to concentrate and deliver positive results tomorrow:” he said.

McRae Kimathi who has shown fierce form overtime will be wary of the tricky stages towards the business end of a hectic continental championship.

Sunday ’s action will start at 8.25 am at the 21.60 km West Pori stage followed by SS6 Pond East 1. Crews will regroup, head for service,& refuel at the Highlands Estate before repeating the stages twice ahead of the prize-giving ceremony.