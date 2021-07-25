Emerging Stars set to face Burundi in the CECAFA U23 semis

Kenya’s U23 national team, the Emerging Stars, have been drawn against Burundi in the semifinals of the CECAFA U23 Championships that are ongoing in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

The Emerging Stars finished top of Group C with six points, ahead of South Sudan and Djibouti, and have now been drawn against Burundi, who came out top in Group B ahead of hosts Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Tanzania, who finished top of Group A, have been drawn against South Sudan, the best runners-up out of the three groups.

The first semifinal has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11.45 am, before the Emerging Stars take to the pitch at 2 pm.

Semifinal Fixtures

1. Tanzania vs South Sudan (Tuesday, 11.45 am)

2. Burundi vs Kenya (Tuesday, 2 pm)