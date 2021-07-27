Tokyo 2020:Danilo tops heat but fails to advance, Ogallo and hit squad out

Kenya’s Danilo Rosafio topped his heat but failed to qualify for the semi finals of the men’s 100m freestyle swimming category during the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

The 19 year old swimmer registred 52.4 seconds to come home the first ahaed of Stephens Jagger and Felix Delron who wound up in second and third places respectively.

Danilo however failed to guarantee himself a place in the semi finals following slower trimes registred in his heat in comparison to the times posted in the rest of the eight qualifying heats. Rosafio was 4 minutes off the qualifying mark.

Sixteen best timed swimmers clinched semi final slots scheduled tomorrow.

Kenya’s medal hope in the event now remains with Emily Muteti who is set to begin her Olympic campaign in the women’s 50m freestyle on Friday July 30th 2021.