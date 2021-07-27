Tokyo 2020:Danilo tops heat but fails to advance, Ogallo and hit squad out

by Bernard Okumu

 

Kenya’s Danilo Rosafio topped his heat but failed to  qualify for the semi finals of the men’s 100m freestyle swimming category during the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

The 19 year old swimmer registred 52.4 seconds to come home the first ahaed of  Stephens Jagger and Felix Delron who wound up in second and third places respectively.

Danilo however failed to guarantee himself a place in the semi finals following slower trimes registred in his heat in comparison to the times posted in the rest of the eight qualifying heats. Rosafio was 4 minutes off the qualifying mark.

Sixteen best timed swimmers clinched semi final slots scheduled tomorrow.

 

Kenya’s swimmer Emily Muteti will be in action on Friday in the women’s 50m freestyle.

 

Meanwhile Kenya’s search for its debut Teakwondo Olympic  medal continues after  Faith Ogallo lost her women’s 67kg,round of 16 takewondo match against Serbia’s  Milica Mandic.

 

Faith, the third Kenyan Takewondo Olympian lost 0-13 against her Serbian opponent who went on to lift the categories gold medal.

Ogallo was making her debut at the Games after a seamless  run in the 2019 African Games in Morocco where she won bronze.

Earlier Kenyan boxers Elly Ajowi and Elizabeth Akinyi  were eliminated from the Games after losing their round of 16 bouts.

 

Ajowi fell to Cuba’s Julio Cesar Cruz 0-5 while Akinyi lost to Mozambique’s  Helena Panguana through TKO.

 

 

  

