Obiri,Tirop and Kasait cruise to the women’s 5,000m finals

by Bernard Okumu

 

 

World champion Hellen Obiri,Agnes Tirop and Lilian Kasait booked their place in the finals of the women’s 5,000m race after qualifying from their respective heats on Friday at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Obiri, who holds silver over the distance from the Rio Games finished second in her heat after clocking 14:55.77 behind World Championship Bronze winner Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay who clocked 14.55:74.

Agnes Tirop, the World 10,000m bronze medalist finished second in heat one after clocking 14.48:01 ,Netherlands and world 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan finished first in 14.47:89. Lilian Kasait was fifth after stopping the clock in 14.50.36.

 

Agnes Tirop finished second in her heat that was won by Holland’s Sifan Hassan.Lilian Kasait finished fifth to seal a place in the finals.

 

The trio are tasked with defending the women’s 5,000m  title won by Vivian Cheruiyot in Rio in 2016.

 

Italia’s Nadia Battocleti finished third in heat 2.

 

Men’s high Jump: Sawe finds going tough, misses out on final spot

Kenya’s lone representative in  men’s  high jump Mathew Sawe failed to make the finals after registering  2.17m to bow out of the Olympic Games.

Sawe the African champion and national record holder was ranked 16th in his qualifying round that was won by Qatar’s and Rio silver medalist Muttaz Essa Barshim who leapt 2.28m as Canada’s Django Lovet and Hamish Kerr of New Zealand finished in second and third places respectively.

 

Muttaz Essa Barshim of Qatar goes over a barrier during the qualifying round at the Olympic Games in Japan. Muttaz made the final shortlist and is among the favorites in the event.

A total of 13 athletes qualified for the Sunday’s final.

 

 

  

