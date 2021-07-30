Obiri,Tirop and Kasait cruise to the women’s 5,000m finals

World champion Hellen Obiri,Agnes Tirop and Lilian Kasait booked their place in the finals of the women’s 5,000m race after qualifying from their respective heats on Friday at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Obiri, who holds silver over the distance from the Rio Games finished second in her heat after clocking 14:55.77 behind World Championship Bronze winner Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay who clocked 14.55:74.

Agnes Tirop, the World 10,000m bronze medalist finished second in heat one after clocking 14.48:01 ,Netherlands and world 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan finished first in 14.47:89. Lilian Kasait was fifth after stopping the clock in 14.50.36.

The trio are tasked with defending the women’s 5,000m title won by Vivian Cheruiyot in Rio in 2016.

