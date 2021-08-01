Samuel Edozie scored his second goal on the bounce as Manchester City routed Barnsley 4-0 in a pre season match at Academy Stadium.

Edozie who scored as City beat Preston 2-0 on Tuesday night fired City into the lead after 23 minutes.

Mahrez who has returned hungry and re-energized got in the core sheet in the 34th minute,four minutes after Ben White had doubled the lead.

Nathan Ake wrapped up City’s win after thumping home the fourth in the 68th minute.

Similar to what he did against Preston North End on Tuesday evening, Guardiola made changes in his starting line-up, with Zack Steffen, Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Mendy, Fernandinho, Ake and Mahrez included. Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko tasted action after their involvement at Euro 2020.

City having won both of their opening two pre-season outings and scoring six goals without reply in the process, Guardiola believes there is still room for improvement, although he admits “good things” have come from the wins over Preston and Barnsley.

“It’s just pre-season, we can’t take many conclusions about that but the important thing is there are no injuries,” said the City Boss.

City will host Blackpool on Tuesday, then face Leicester City in the Community Shield on August 7 before starting their Premier League title defence with an away game against Tottenham Hotspur on August 15.