Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Samuel Takyi secures first Olympic medal for Ghana since ’92 Games

by Bernard Okumu

 

Ghana’s Samuel Takyi won his featherweight quarter-final 3-2 on points over Colombia’s Ceiber David Segura to guarantee himself at least a bronze medal in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old will now face the USA’s Duke Ragan on Tuesday in the semi-finals, with the winner going on to fight for the gold medal and the loser settling for a bronze.

Three of Ghana’s four Olympic medals have come in boxing with Clement Quartey winning a silver in 1960, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey claimed bronzes at the 1964 and 1972 Games respectively.

 

Kenya’s Elly Ajowi in action against his Cuban opponent Julio Cesar Cruz during their men’s heavyweight Olympic round of 16 fight. Elly Ajowi lost the bout.

 

Takyi’s medal will be the only one for Africa in men’s boxing in Tokyo. Kenya’s   Hit-Squad’ four  member squad consisting  Elly Ajowi,Nick Okoth, Christine Ongare and Elizabeth Akinyi were all knocked out in the preliminary rounds of their respective bouts.

Of the 31 Gold medals that Kenya has won at the Olympic Games ,one has been through boxing won by the late Wangila Napunyi at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games in Korea.

The only other African boxer with a chance of a medal in Tokyo is Algeria’s Imane Khalif in the women’s lightweight division. She faces Ireland’s Kellie Harrington in Tuesday’s quarter-finals with the winner guaranteed at least a bronze.

  

