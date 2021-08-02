Faith Kipyegon, Ednah Jebitok and Winnie Chebet through to women’s 1500m Olympic semis

by Bernard Okumu

 

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, Ednah Jebitok  and Winnie Chebet qualified for the semi finals of the women’s 1500m race after coming through their respective qualifying rounds at the Olympic Games.

Ednah Jebitok  sailed through to the semis despite finishing 12th after a fall. The qualifying round was clinched by world champion Dutch Sifan Hassan who clocked 4:05.17 as Jessica Hull of Australia finished second, USA Purrier St.Pierre was third.

 

Ednah Jebitok made the semi final list despite finishing 12th after a fall.

 

Faith Kipyegon kept alive her title defense after winning her qualifying round in 4:01.40 ahead of  Uganda’s Winnie Nanyondo and Linden Hall of Australia who settled for second and third positions respectively.

 

Katie Snowden reacts after the third heat of the women’s 1500m race at the Olympics

 

Winnie Chebet clocked 4:03.93 to finish third behind race winners Canadian Gabriella Stafford and Great Britain’s Laura Muir who were placed in first and second positions respectively.

 

Winnie Chebet finished third in her heat to qualify for the semi finals on Wednesday.

 

26 athletes will face off in two semi final rounds scheduled Wednesday with the final set for Friday.

Meanwhile the women’s 5,000m  and the men’s 3,000m steeplechase finals  are scheduled today with Kenyan athletes expected to medal.

 

Hellen Obiri, Lilian Kasait and Agnes Tirop will contest in the women’s 5,000m race finals.

 

Hellen Obiri, Agness Tirop and Lilian Kasait will line up in the women’s 5K  final while Abraham Kibiwott and Benjamin Kigen will seek to extend Kenya’s dominance in the race that Kenya has won since 1968 Games.

The national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers face two time Olympic Champions Brazil with their second round qualification hopes already extinguished following  losses against  Japan,Serbia,Korea and Dominican Republic.

 

 

 

  

