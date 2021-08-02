Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, Ednah Jebitok and Winnie Chebet qualified for the semi finals of the women’s 1500m race after coming through their respective qualifying rounds at the Olympic Games.

Ednah Jebitok sailed through to the semis despite finishing 12th after a fall. The qualifying round was clinched by world champion Dutch Sifan Hassan who clocked 4:05.17 as Jessica Hull of Australia finished second, USA Purrier St.Pierre was third.

Faith Kipyegon kept alive her title defense after winning her qualifying round in 4:01.40 ahead of Uganda’s Winnie Nanyondo and Linden Hall of Australia who settled for second and third positions respectively.

Winnie Chebet clocked 4:03.93 to finish third behind race winners Canadian Gabriella Stafford and Great Britain’s Laura Muir who were placed in first and second positions respectively.

26 athletes will face off in two semi final rounds scheduled Wednesday with the final set for Friday.

Meanwhile the women’s 5,000m and the men’s 3,000m steeplechase finals are scheduled today with Kenyan athletes expected to medal.

Hellen Obiri, Agness Tirop and Lilian Kasait will line up in the women’s 5K final while Abraham Kibiwott and Benjamin Kigen will seek to extend Kenya’s dominance in the race that Kenya has won since 1968 Games.

The national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers face two time Olympic Champions Brazil with their second round qualification hopes already extinguished following losses against Japan,Serbia,Korea and Dominican Republic.