Tokyo Olympics: ‘Can we have two golds?’ – high jumpers share win

An incredible Olympic high jump final ended with both Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi taking gold medals.

Kenya’s representative in the discipline Mathew Sawe exited the event at the qualifying stage.

After an exhausting two-hour competition, the pair couldn’t be split, having recorded best clearances of 2.37 metres.

The athletes were offered an opportunity to take part in a jump-off.

But in a moment of sportsmanship, they agreed to share the title, sparking huge celebrations.

Both had three failures as they attempted to match the Olympic record of 2.39m and, with error-free records on countback, could have fought for sole possession of the title.

Instead, they made history – it was the first joint Olympic podium in athletics since 1912.

Mutaz Essa Barshim asked the Olympic official if they could have two gold medals, to which the steward nodded, saying, “if you can agree to share it”

Gianmarco Tamberi suffered a leg injury just before the Rio 2016 Olympics, ruling him out of those Games. He kept the cast, writing ‘Road to Tokyo 2020’ on it, and had it with him as he won Olympic gold.

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus took bronze, having also jumped at 2.37m, but having more failed attempts across the competition.

Tamberi and Barshim embraced before running to celebrate with their coaches and team-mates, hoisting their nation’s flags above their heads.

Barshim can add the gold medal to his back to back world titles, and is the winner of Qatar’s second-ever Olympic gold medal, after weightlifter Fares Elbakh won the first on Saturday in the men’s 96kg event.

