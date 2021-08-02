Rally Driver Andrew Muiruri is expecting to make his second Rally race memorable when he competes in this weekend’s Kenya National Rally Championship Voi Rally.

Muiruri who is sponsored by the betting firm, BETIKA made his debut during the recent WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha .

The tarmac racer will be making his second attempt on gravel behind the wheel of a Subaru Impreza and navigated by Edward Njoroge.

“My navigator (Njoroge) has rallied in Voi before so he is well-versed with what to expect on the race day. He has informed me that the surface there is smooth and fast and a far cry from what was witnessed during Safari.”

“All in all, Voi for me will be a steep learning curve. I’m not there to win the competition. I am in the sport to learn and probably become competitive in the next season. For now, I will just take it easy and enjoy it. WRC being the biggest event in the world when it comes to motor rallying, I believe was the best platform for me to start,” said Muiruri.

“Tarmac racing is a completely different ball game from gravel. But for now, I want to keep learning day by day; by doing the remainder of the 2021 season in order to understand the dynamics of gravel racing, the surface and so much more. I will not stop racing on tarmac. The objective at this point in time is to see how far we can go in terms of pushing our car on gravel.”

Muiruri says he will build on his knowledge of Safari’s treacherous stages as he tackles the rest of the KNRC season. The KNRC will traverse Machakos, Nanyuki, Mombasa and Guru Nanak.

The Voi Rally which will traverse Voi is organized by Sigh Union Club and will be held on August 7th -8th.