Kenya’s metric mile runners Charles Simotwo ,Timothy Cheruiyot and Abel Kipsang qualified for the semi finals of the men’s 1500m race at the Olympic Games after coming through their respective qualifying rounds.

World champion Timothy Cheruiyot, a late addition to the team, finished second in his heat after clocking 3:36.01 behind Belgium’s Ismael Debjani who finished first stopping the clock after 3:36.0 as Olie Hoare of Australia settled for third position.

Charles Simotwo finished 10th to make the semi finals in his heat that was won by Jake Hayward while Tedese Lemi and Stewart McSweyn were ranked in second and third places respectively.

Abel Kipsang comfortably won his qualifying round clocking 3:40.68 to relegate USA Mathew Centrowitz and Great Britain’s Jake Wightman finished in second and third positions respectively.

The first six from each heat and the next six fastest progressed to the semi-finals.

The Kenyan trio will take on the competitive field in the semi finals of the event scheduled Thursday as Kenya seeks to claim the Olympic title it last won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics through Asbel Kiprop.