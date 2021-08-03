Tokyo Olympics: Charles Simotwo,Timothy Cheruiyot and Abel Kipsang power to 1500m semis

by Bernard Okumu

 

Kenya’s metric mile runners Charles Simotwo ,Timothy Cheruiyot and Abel Kipsang qualified for the semi finals of the men’s 1500m race at the Olympic Games after coming through their respective qualifying rounds.

 

Cheruiyot began fast and led for the majority of the race, only to ease off slightly at the end to finish second behind Belgium’s Ismael Debjani.

 

World champion Timothy Cheruiyot, a late addition to the team, finished second in his heat after clocking 3:36.01 behind Belgium’s  Ismael  Debjani who finished first stopping the clock after 3:36.0 as Olie Hoare of Australia  settled for third position.

 

Charles Simotwo finished 10th in his heat.

 

Charles Simotwo finished 10th to make the semi finals in his heat that was won by Jake Hayward while Tedese Lemi and Stewart McSweyn were ranked in second and third places respectively.

 

Abel Kipsang comfortably won his heat to qualify for Thursday’s Semi.

 

Abel Kipsang comfortably won his qualifying round clocking 3:40.68 to relegate USA Mathew Centrowitz and Great Britain’s Jake Wightman finished in second and third positions respectively.

The first six from each heat and the next six  fastest progressed to the semi-finals.

The Kenyan trio will take on the competitive field in the semi finals of the event scheduled Thursday as Kenya seeks to claim the Olympic   title it last won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics through Asbel Kiprop.

 

  

Latest posts

Hellen Syombua: Shifts focus to 800m after Tokyo Olympics

Bernard Okumu

Manangoi ready for Oregon showdown

Maxwell Wasike

Oloo hails Lionesses performances in Tokyo

Maxwell Wasike

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More