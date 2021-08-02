Tokyo Olympics: Benjamin Kigen wins Bronze in men’s 3,000m steeple chase final

by Bernard Okumu

 

Kenya bagged its first medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games after Benjamin Kigen won bronze in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase race final at the Olympic Stadium.

Kigen finished the race third clocking 8:11.45 as Morocco’s Sofiane El Bakali won Morocco its first Olympic Gold in the event.

El Bakali stopped the clock after 8:08.90 as Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma wound up second in 8:10.38.

 

Kenya has never missed a podium at the Olympics in the men’s 3,000m steeple chase since the 1984 Games.

 

Kenya’s second representative in the race Abraham Kibiwott settled for 10th place with a time of 8:19.41.

It was the first time since the 1984 Olympic Games Kenya has failed to defend the men’s 3,000m steeple chase title .

Kenya had won the event for the last 9 consecutive Olympic Games.

Obiri piped to Silver in Women’s 5,000m final

 

Agnes Tirop and Hellen Obiri in action during the women’s 5k race.

 

Hellen Obiri search for the elusive Gold at the Olympic games continues after she finished second in the women’s 5,000m race final.

Obiri defended the title she won in Rio clocking 14:38.36 as Dutch Sifan Hassan crossed the finish line first in 14:36.79 as Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won bronze in 14:38.87.

 

Sifan Hassan crosses the finish line to win the women’s 5,000m race final at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

 

Kenya’s Agnes Tirop missed out on the podium places  finishing fourth.

 

  

Latest posts

Omanyala was one time a rugby player

Maxwell Wasike

Mwamba, Oilers face off in midweek clash

Maxwell Wasike

Fans react to penalty meted by FKF on Gor, AFC

Maxwell Wasike

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More