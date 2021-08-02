Kenya bagged its first medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games after Benjamin Kigen won bronze in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase race final at the Olympic Stadium.

Kigen finished the race third clocking 8:11.45 as Morocco’s Sofiane El Bakali won Morocco its first Olympic Gold in the event.

El Bakali stopped the clock after 8:08.90 as Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma wound up second in 8:10.38.

Kenya’s second representative in the race Abraham Kibiwott settled for 10th place with a time of 8:19.41.

It was the first time since the 1984 Olympic Games Kenya has failed to defend the men’s 3,000m steeple chase title .

Kenya had won the event for the last 9 consecutive Olympic Games.

Obiri piped to Silver in Women’s 5,000m final

Hellen Obiri search for the elusive Gold at the Olympic games continues after she finished second in the women’s 5,000m race final.

Obiri defended the title she won in Rio clocking 14:38.36 as Dutch Sifan Hassan crossed the finish line first in 14:36.79 as Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won bronze in 14:38.87.

Kenya’s Agnes Tirop missed out on the podium places finishing fourth.