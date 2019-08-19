1972 Olympic Gold medallist Robert Ouko passes on

1972 Olympic Gold medallist Robert Ouko has passed away.

Ouko died last night at his Ngong home aged 70.

Ouko ran the 3rd leg of the men’s 4*400M relay final at the Munich Olympics in 1972 and handed the baton to the late Julius Sang who ran the anchor leg in 43.5 seconds to win the only gold for team Kenya at an Olympics event.

The surviving members of the Golden Quartet are Charles and Hezekiah Nyamau.

At the same Olympics, Ouko finished 5th in the 800M behind American David Wottle, Yevgheny Arzarov of Russia, Mike Boit who took Bronze, and Frans-Josef Kemper of the then West Germany.

Ouko also won two gold medals at the 1970 British Commonwealth games; 1st in 800M and then as a member of the Kenyan 4*400M relay team.