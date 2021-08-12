‘Nairobi Run’ organizers land  KTB as partners  ahead of the virtual race

The Nairobi Run organizers have announced partnership with Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) ahead of the virtual race scheduled to be launched on Saturday August 14th in Nairobi.

The race is geared to showcasing Nairobi City attractions through running as well as the existing experiences and products.

According to the organizers, Action Marketing Plus, CEO Younes Iraki, the virtual run has already enlisted a total of 500 runners who will take on different routes in the City.

The routes will consist Oloolua forest, Karura forest, Ngong Road Sanctuary Forest, Arboretum and Uhuru Park among others.

The race which is not competitive and open to everyone has also attracted running groups in the city notably : Team Jasho, Fitness with David, Tipwa Tipwa, Urban Swaras, and Nairobi Hash House Harriers among others.

KTB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Betty Radier pointed out that Nairobi has unknown experiences and attractions for weekend get-away team building family and group excursions.

She said the routes add to the showcases of other attractions such as waterfalls, caves, birding besides contributing to the wellness of the participants.

“People across the world have come to realize the importance of wellness and a healthy lifestyle along with a newfound gratitude for the outdoors, and NairobiRun is the first among a series of other runs that we will be organizing across the country” said Iraki.

To participate in the event, one will need to visit www.Nairobi.Run, register, collect Nairobi Run Official T-shirts, run in favorite route at a time of one choice and finally share captured run moments with the community to qualify for the medal.