Cornelius Juma: NSL top scorer closes in on his season target

Mwatate United FC striker Cornelius Juma says he is still focused on reaching his target of 20 goals this season. The 26 year old striker leads the National Super League, NSL, scorers chart with 15 goals from 32 matches.

The striker who moved to the Wundanyi based side this season after a one year stint with Sofapaka Fc believes the work he has put in his training and support from his team mates has been key to his rich form.

‘’What has motivated me to get where I have gotten is hard work. I really try to work hard to attain my personal target which was scoring 20 goals which is still possible with five games to go its achievable’’, Cornelius said.

A number of Premier league are believed to be eyeing the forward, but said he is waiting on an ideal deal to be tabled.

‘’Right now am focused on helping the team finish the campaign among the top five sides, initially our vision was to get promotion to the premier league but since that’s likely not to happen we are now targeting to finish among the top five which is very possible’’ the striker opined.

Mwatate United is ranked 9th on the NSL standings with 43 points,21 points behind leaders Talanta Fc with five games remaining.

The striker who began his football career while a student at Mukumu Boys High School sat out a year due to personal reasons and used the period to nurse a knee injury and on his return he opted to feature for NSL side, a decision which has helped him regain his form.

‘’I was out of active football for one year and on return I saw it fit not to begin with top flight since it would have had pressure on my performance having had an injury for one year, so I decided that starting from NSL would give me a good direction. It’s a good thing to regain form, I feel so nice and so great having been out and regained the form’’,Cornelius said.

Juma, moved to sofapaka in 2019 where he signed a two year deal but left after one year .Prior to Sofapaka move the Webuye raised player turned out for Shabana FC and defunct Nakumatt FC.

NSL Leading scorers

1.Cornelius Juma-Mwatate United- 15 Goals

2.Samuel Ndungu-Kenya Police FC-15 Goals

3.Daniel Mutahi-Gusii-12 Goals

4.John Njoroge –NRB Stima-12 Goals

5.Alfred Emoni-Kisumu All Stars-11 Goals

6.Innocent Kiprotich-Modern Coast Rangers- 11Goals

7.Jackson Oketch-Vihiga Bullets-11 Goals

8.Stephen Onyango- Fortune Sacco-11 Goals

9.Antony Gicho-FC Talanta-10 Goals

10.Dennis Cheruiyot-Silibwet-10 Goals

NSL FIXTURES

Wednesday,August 18 2021

Kenya Police FC vs FC Talanta- Ruaraka Grounds

Shabana FC vs Mwatate United FC – Green Stadium Awendo

Soy United FC vs Coast Stima FC- A.S.K Grounds Eldoret

Nairobi Stima FC vs Mt. Kenya United FC- Camp Toyoyo