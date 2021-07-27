The national women’s volleyball team ‘Malkia Strikers’ lost their second group ‘B’ match after being outwitted 3-0 {25-14, 25-22, 26-24) by South Korea in their second game at Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya began the tie in high spirits and raced to a 6-1 lead in the opening set but a combination of unforced errors cost them, going on to lose 25-14.

Malkia Strikers showed resurgence in the second and third sets but did not mount enough challenge which they closely lost.

Head coach Paul Bitok speaking after the game said the squad had shown remarkable improvement despite losing the match..

‘’We got them{Korea} under pressure, they called for two time outs, and I think if our players continue this way we might find a win, if we had gotten the chance to play in international friendly matches before the Olympics it could have helped our game especially during decider set points’’,Bitok said.

Sharon Chepchumba once again had a stellar outing top scoring the match with 11 points.

‘’My attack was better and as a team we improved on our back court defence and blocks, the biggest challenge we had against Korea was restraining their setter ‘’,Chepchumba spoke after the match

Kenya faces Serbia this Thursday in their third match before facing Dominican Republic on Saturday and will wind up her group campaign against two time Olympic champions Brazil on Monday.