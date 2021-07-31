Ferdinand Omanyala qualified for the semi finals of the men’s 100m race after finishing third in his qualifying round at Tokyo Olympic Games.

Omanyala posted 10.01 seconds behind winner Andre De Grasse who clocked 9.91 seconds as America’s Fred Kerley finished second in 9.97 seconds.

Kenya’s second representative in the race Mark Otieno did not compete following suspension from the event on suspicion of doping.

Omanyala will feature in the semi final scheduled tomorrow with a win seeing him stay on course to earn Kenya its first Olympic medal in the race.

Meanwhile Kenya’s Mary Moraa failed to make the final of the women’s 800m race after being placed third in her semi final round.

Moraa posted 2:00.47 to be ranked a place below the automatic qualifiers. Jamaica’s Natoya Goule and Jemma Reekier of Great Britain finished in first and second places respectively. Top two runners from the three qualifying rounds automatically earned their place in the final scheduled August 3rd.