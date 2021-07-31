Tokyo 2020: sprinter Omanyala breezes through to the 100m semis as Moraa falters

by Bernard Okumu

 

 

Ferdinand Omanyala  qualified for the semi finals of the men’s 100m race after finishing third  in his qualifying round at Tokyo Olympic Games.

Omanyala posted 10.01 seconds behind winner Andre De Grasse who clocked 9.91 seconds as America’s Fred Kerley finished second in 9.97 seconds.

Kenya’s second representative in the race Mark Otieno did not compete following suspension from the event on suspicion of doping.

 

Ferdinand Omanyala will face 11 other athletes as they battle for the men’s 100m race final ticket tomorrow.

 

Omanyala will feature in the semi final scheduled tomorrow with a win seeing him stay on course to earn Kenya its first Olympic medal in the race.

Meanwhile Kenya’s Mary Moraa failed to make the final of the women’s 800m race after being placed  third in her semi final round.

 

Mary Moraa registered slowest time among the third place finishers across the three qualifying rounds of the women’s 800m race.Moraa missed out on the final spot after finishing third in her semi final round.

 

Moraa posted 2:00.47 to be ranked a place below the automatic qualifiers. Jamaica’s Natoya Goule and Jemma Reekier  of Great Britain finished in first and second places respectively. Top two runners from the three qualifying rounds automatically earned their place in the final scheduled August 3rd.

 

  

