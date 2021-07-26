Simiyu: hard done by  two losses, promises fight against Ireland

National Rugby sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu reckons their final group ‘C’ match against Ireland will be their last chance of progressing at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo,Japan.

Kenya lost 19-14 to USA, before going down 14-5 to South Africa in its second match, losses which Simiyu attributed to unforced errors and break down.

‘Shujaa’ faces Ireland all knowing a win is enough to see them through to the quarter finals as one of the best third placed teams in the three pools.

‘’it will be a tough game a lot of physicality around the break down, the pace of the game will be quite high they {Ireland} are also quite good at kick off and moving the ball, so I think it’s a do or die for us, and we have also shown that we can play , it’s just an issue of how we excute, and if we do it well then we will get the result that we want’’,Simiyu said.

Collins Injera said the team has a chance of turning around their campaign against Ireland.

‘’Two losses, but very close losses, we shouldn’t let it get to our minds, we need to pick ourselves up, against Ireland we have to be focused, we just need one win and we will be in a good place’’, said Injera.

Kenya plays Ireland at 5.00AM East African Time, Tomorrow morning, as South Africa and USA face off in the top of table clash.

Pool C Results

USA 19-17 Ireland

South Africa 14-5 Kenya

USA 19-14 Kenya

S.Africa 33-14 Ireland

Team Kenya: Who is in Action on Tuesday July 27th 2021

Kenya’s third taekwondo qualifier to the Olympic Games Faith Ogalo will begin her 67kg campaign underway against Serbia’s Milica Mandic in their round of 16 fight scheduled 7.30AM east Africa time.

Boxers Elly Ajowi and Elizabeth Akinyi open their Olympic duels against Julio Cesar La Cruz and Alcinda Panguana respectively.

Ajowi will be out to upstage his Cuban opponent in the men’s heavy weight meeting while Akinyi will seek to become Kenya’s first female pugilist to advance to the second round at the Olympics at the expense of her Mozambican opponent in the welter weight category..

Kenya’s two other boxers at the games Nick Okoth and Elizabeth Ongare have since being knocked out after losing their opening bouts.

Women’s volleyball Malkia strikers will seek to put back on track their campaign after their narrow loss against hosts Japan. They will be back on court against Korea 15.45 local time .

Kenya’s 19- year old Danilo Rosafio will be among 8 swimmers who will line up in heat 2 of the men’s 100m freestyle category at 13.04 east African time.