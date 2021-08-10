2, 500 domestic animals vaccinated against rabies in Mwala, Machakos

Some 2, 500 dogs, donkeys and cats have been vaccinated in Mwala sub-county of Machakos in an exercise that saw over 10,000 pets vaccinated.

Speaking in Machakos town Monday, African Network for Animal Welfare (ANAW) Dr Dennis Bahati said the five-day vaccination exercise was conducted at a cost of between Ksh 5 to Ksh 6 million.

Bahati said Machakos had been chosen because it is one of the counties with high cases of rabies infections in Kenya.

“This research was done by National Rabies Elimination Strategy where Machakos was identified among other counties namely Kitui, Makueni, Siaya and Kisumu,” said Dr. Bahati

Bahati also confirmed that over 2, 000 Kenyans die annually and 60, 000 people globally because of rabies adding that the main target is to vaccinate the animals, create awareness and sensitize the communities on how to protect their pets.

“The focus was anchored on National Rabies Eradication Programme that seeks to enhance mass anti-rabies vaccination, public education and population management so as to eradicate rabies as it is a very dangerous disease,” he added.

On her part, Dr Julie Kelly who was leading a team of Veterinary Doctors from America said that their goal was to vaccinate 12,000 animal pets and cats adding that they were treating the animals from fleas and other parasites and not rabies alone.

Kelly said this was her seventh trip to Kenya, to improve the welfare of animals so that animal pets could enjoy being part of the family when they are healthy.

The vaccination exercise was conducted by Africa Network for Animal Welfare (ANAW) in Partnership with Machakos County Government and Veterinarians from Denver, Colorado – America in free Mass Rabies Vaccination Campaign.

WHO recommends that immediate thorough wound washing with soap and water after contact with a suspect rabid animal is crucial and could save lives.