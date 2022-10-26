2.5m livestock dead as a result of prolonged drought

An estimated 2.5 million livestock have succumbed to the ongoing prolonged drought in the country, Livestock principal secretary Harry Kimutai has said.

Kimutai says the government is looking for more markets to export livestock in order to reduce huge losses in the affected areas.

The PS who was speaking in Mombasa during the launch of livestock and dairy farmer’s production catalogues said livestock farmers have been dealt a big blow through the loss of their livestock for the last four seasons.

Kimutai said to cushion the farmers from more losses the government has offered intervention through an off take programme at Kenya Meat Commission as well as looking for a market to export livestock to other countries.

The PS said plans are underway for the country to invest in climate smart agriculture and livestock production as a last solution.

The PS said the ongoing four days dairy farmers feeding manual programme training in Mombasa is expected to come out with recommendations that will address challenges of drought affected areas.

Livestock in 29 counties are facing shortage of pasture and water and the piloting intervention programme is supposed to begin in 14 ASAL counties.

Judy Odongo, Deputy Chief of Party USAID Kenya crops and dairy Market system project (KCDMS) the programme under the banner of sustainable food systems transformation agenda making climate smart livestock production real is supposed to empower the farmers on livestock production.

She said the programme is sponsored by USAID in partnership with the government through the state department of Livestock as implementers.

Judy said the five year plan programme is focusing on animal breeding, animal nutrition and market for farmers livestock produce, milk and their by-products.

USAID Deputy Chief of Party, said the programme has been rolled up in the counties of kitui, makueni, Taita-Taveta and all Western counties.

She said the joint partnership has developed catalogue extension training materials on dairy cattle nutrition for farmers and livestock government extension officers on practical approach to dairy cattle feeding to help in implementing innovative strategies for improving dairy productivity.