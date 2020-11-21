2 health care workers among 17 who succumbed to COVID-19

Two healthcare workers are among 17 people who succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, even as 1,211 people tested positive during the same period.

The medical fraternity is mourning the death of Dr. Anthony Jude Omollo a nephrologist and Dr Nira Patel a dental surgeon who succumbed to COVID-19 related complications.

Over 30 healthcare givers have succumbed to COVID-19 as the Country struggles to manage the second wave of the pandemic.

The 1,211 new cases were from a sample of 9,304 bringing the total caseload to 76,404.

1,366 have succumbed to the virus since th first case was reported, while total recoveries now stand at 51,352 after 368 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

In terms of distribution among Counties, Nairobi has 410 cases, Mombasa 102, Migori 93, Bungoma 79, Uasin Gishu 55, Kiambu 42, Nakuru 40, Kilifi 39, Nyeri and Kisumu have 40 cases each, Busia 28,Laikipia 27, Turkana 26, Machakos and Meru 25 each, Kisii 24, Kajiado 21, Trans Nzoia 17, Kakamega and Nyamira 12 each, Homa Bay 11, Siaya 9 among others.

According to the Ministry of Heath, 1,134 patients are admitted in hospital, 67 of them in the Intensive Care Unit where 36 are on ventilator support and 31 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 77 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 73 of them are in the general wards while 4 are in the High Dependency Unit.