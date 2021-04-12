Two women accused of drugging and robbing man arrested in Kirinyaga

Written By: Moses Ng'wono

The two suspects used a motorcycle rider to take the man to a local lodging where they robbed him.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers have arrested two women in Mwea, Kirinyaga County for allegedly drugging and robbing a man at a local bar in Ngurubani town on Saturday.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The two, Grace Njeri and Evelyne Esendi reportedly used a motorcycle rider to take their victim Daniel Gathege Maira to a guest house local where they allegedly robbed him.

Also Read  Woman confesses to self-abduction on fools’ day

According to DCI, the duo had been earlier spotted leaving the room and proceeded to a nearby ATM where detectives believe some transactions were made.

Also Read  Mwilu part of JSC Committee interviewing next CJ

“It is this suspicious move that attracted the attention of the CCTV controller at Nice Digital City, who immediately alerted Police Officers based at Wanguru Police station.” Said DCI

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Comrade Mission Hospital.

Also Read  Abdulkadir Haji to be sworn in as Garissa County Senator Tuesday

The suspects remain in custody to help the police with further investigations.

Police have called on anybody with information that can help in the investigations to call 0800722203.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR