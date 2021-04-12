Two women accused of drugging and robbing man arrested in Kirinyaga

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers have arrested two women in Mwea, Kirinyaga County for allegedly drugging and robbing a man at a local bar in Ngurubani town on Saturday.

The two, Grace Njeri and Evelyne Esendi reportedly used a motorcycle rider to take their victim Daniel Gathege Maira to a guest house local where they allegedly robbed him.

According to DCI, the duo had been earlier spotted leaving the room and proceeded to a nearby ATM where detectives believe some transactions were made.

“It is this suspicious move that attracted the attention of the CCTV controller at Nice Digital City, who immediately alerted Police Officers based at Wanguru Police station.” Said DCI

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Comrade Mission Hospital.

The suspects remain in custody to help the police with further investigations.

Police have called on anybody with information that can help in the investigations to call 0800722203.