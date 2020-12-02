20 Coaches enrolled for AIBA Star 1 boxing certification course

Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) has organized AIBA Star 1 coaching certification course, which started today at a Nairobi hotel.

A total of 20 coaches spread across the country, have been identified to undertake the course.

According to BFK President Jamal Otieno, this is in an effort to build capacity of coaches in the country. Highlighting the critical role; the board plays towards the realization of Ndondi Mashinani program, pioneered by his administration since coming into office in June 2019.

“The Federation appreciates that the number of coaches who wanted to do the course was very high. Even though the available slots were limited due to different factors we will organize more courses both (National and International) to give an opportunity to majority of the coaches in the grassroots to get formal coaching training” Jamal said

AIBA, has assigned two of their most experienced instructors to conduct the course in Terry Edwards from England & Mervin Kade from Finland.

Former boxer and Public Relations officer of BFK Duncan Kuria alias Sugar Ray said there was need to build the capacity of local coaches since most had not been certified by AIBA.

“We are also planning transition of boxers that are about to retire from active boxing and, that’s why veteran pugilists like Nick Okoth & Elizabeth Andiego have done the course. Counties didn’t have qualified coaches hence need to ensure that every county with boxing is represented in the course” he asserted

The federation expects the coaches to learn new coaching ideas which they will put to use when they go back to their respective clubs across the country.

“There is a lot of talent in the country especially in the counties and the knowledge that the coaches will gain during this valuable international course will go a long way in helping the coaches to tap top talent by giving the youngsters the best foundation in their boxing journey” Jamal added

The course is being held virtually, in a program which was preceded by a test run of the system yesterday under the supervision of the AIBA instructors, who are reportedly satisfied with the development progress of the game locally.

Referees and judges course was to start in mid-November this year but organizers had to reschedule it due to lack of international standardized functional Swiss scoring system.

The Federation has since embarked on importing this critical equipment in the country, in order to facilitate the rolling out of the referees and Judges AIBA star 1 certification course, which will take place next year to enhance a competent AIBA certified ring officials in the country.

