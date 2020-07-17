20 Cuban doctors set for Kenya to help combat COVID-19

Twenty more Cuban doctors will arrive on Friday to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has revealed.

This comes after the total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 12,062 in the country after 389 more tested positive.

The Cuban doctors specialized in internal medicine, cardiology and renal will be stationed at Kenyatta University Referral Hospital after their arrival to manage the disease in the country.

“With the COVID-19 cases rising, these specialized doctors will go a long way in supporting our doctors in managing the disease and in exchanging of skill development,” he said.

The team which is from the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade will be in the country for three months which the Health CS said could be extended to six months.

“The idea here is for these doctors to work with our own doctors to gain knowledge from each other. Since 2018, we have worked in a partnership to improve healthcare services with the Cuban government,” he added.

While announcing, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe was touring Murang’a County to inspect the County preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic.

While touring Murang’a, the Health CS urged county governments to explore partnerships with faith-based organizations and other stakeholders with expertise and technology that may be lacking in our public health facilities to be utilized for the benefit of patients.

In County preparedness to combat the virus, Muranga County Government has so far 349 isolation beds with 35 ICU beds in place in various facilities across the county.

The county has also set up County Surveillance teams in seven sub-counties.