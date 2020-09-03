Featuring films like Nolan’s Tenet, Netflix’s Love, Guaranteed and Hulu’s The Binge
We’ve compiled a list of twenty films you can stream or ask your movie guy for. We’ve made sure that nineteen of them are readily accessible to your film guy. Here’s a list if you’re looking for more family-friendly options.
However, you can watch Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in cinemas, specifically Anga Cinema, this weekend.
Tenet
Genre: Sci-Fi spy thriller
Year: 2020
Where: Premieres at Anga cinemas on September 4th, Kenya
Freaks
Genre: Superhero
Year: 2020
Where: Netflix
Love, guaranteed
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Year: 2020
Where: Netflix
Santana
Genre: Action/Adventure
Year: 2020
Where: Netflix
Solitary
Genre: Sci-Fi
Year: 2020
Where: Your movie guy
Odd Man Rush
Genre: Sports Drama
Year: 2020
Where: Your movie guy
The Secret Garden
Genre: Fantasy, Drama
Year: 2020
Where: Your movie guy
All together now
Genre: Teen Drama
Year: 2020
Where: Netflix
The Binge
Genre: Comedy
Year: 2020
Where: Hulu/ Your movie guy
Attack of the Unknown
Genre: Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi
Year: 2020
Where: Your movie guy
Bill & Ted face the music
Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy
Year: 2020
Where: Your movie guy
The War with Grandpa
Genre: Comedy, Family
Year: 2020
Where: Your movie guy
The haunting of Margam Castle
Genre: Horror
Year: 2020
Where: Your movie guy
Seriously Single
Genre: Romantic comedy
Year: 2020
Where: Netflix