Featuring films like Nolan’s Tenet, Netflix’s Love, Guaranteed and Hulu’s The Binge

We’ve compiled a list of twenty films you can stream or ask your movie guy for. We’ve made sure that nineteen of them are readily accessible to your film guy. Here’s a list if you’re looking for more family-friendly options.

However, you can watch Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in cinemas, specifically Anga Cinema, this weekend.

Tenet

Genre: Sci-Fi spy thriller

Year: 2020

Where: Premieres at Anga cinemas on September 4th, Kenya

Freaks

Genre: Superhero

Year: 2020

Where: Netflix

Love, guaranteed

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Year: 2020

Where: Netflix

Santana

Genre: Action/Adventure

Year: 2020

Where: Netflix

Solitary

Genre: Sci-Fi

Year: 2020

Where: Your movie guy

Odd Man Rush

Genre: Sports Drama

Year: 2020

Where: Your movie guy

The Secret Garden

Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Year: 2020

Where: Your movie guy

All together now

Genre: Teen Drama

Year: 2020

Where: Netflix

The Binge

Genre: Comedy

Year: 2020

Where: Hulu/ Your movie guy

Attack of the Unknown

Genre: Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi

Year: 2020

Where: Your movie guy

Bill & Ted face the music

Genre: Sci-Fi, Comedy

Year: 2020

Where: Your movie guy

The War with Grandpa

Genre: Comedy, Family

Year: 2020

Where: Your movie guy

The haunting of Margam Castle

Genre: Horror

Year: 2020

Where: Your movie guy

Seriously Single

Genre: Romantic comedy

Year: 2020

Where: Netflix

