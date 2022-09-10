20 Heads of State to grace Ruto’s swearing-in Tuesday

At least 20 Heads of State have confirmed attendance at President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has said.

While addressing the media at the Kasarani Stadium Saturday after conducting an inspection tour, PS Kibicho confirmed that 2,500 VIPs are also set to grace the inauguration.

He also noted that 60,000 Kenyans will also be allowed into the stadium to witness the swearing-in of the President-elect and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

Preparations are still underway with the Assumption of Office Committee assured Kenyans that all will be set before the big day.

The Assumption of the Office of the President Committee met Tuesday morning a day after the Supreme Court upheld the election of Dr Ruto, in keeping with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s firm commitment to facilitate a smooth transition to the incoming Administration.

The President-elect will assume office by taking and subscribing the oath of affirmation of allegiance, and the oath or affirmation for the execution of the functions of office, as prescribed in the Third Schedule.

The oath of office will be administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi and witnessed by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

By law, the ceremony is set to take place between 10:00 am and not later than 2:00 pm

Tuesday, the 13th of September has been declared a public holiday to pave way for the swearing-in.

Through a Gazette Notice, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Fred Matiang’i said the day was declared a holiday by dint of it being the date of the swearing-in of both the President-elect and the Deputy President-elect.