20 more succumb to covid as 1,184 contract the deadly pathogen

Kenya recorded 20 deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, raising the country’s death toll from the contagion to 2206.

Over the same period, the ministry of health disclosed that 1,184 new cases were confirmed from 7,139 samples tested indicating a 16.5 percent positivity rate.

At the same time, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe disclosed that 187 patients are in the Intensive Care Units across various hospitals across in the country. According to the Health Ministry, 43 patients are on ventilatory support while 111 are on supplementary oxygen.

“A total of 1,582 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals countrywide while 5,376 are on home-based isolation and care.” He said in his daily update on the covid situation in the country.

“Another 247 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 234 of them in General wards and 13 n the High Dependency Unit (HDU)” The CS added

The new confirmed cases take Kenya coronavirus caseload to 138,077 from a total of 1,511,592 tests undertaken since the country recorded its 1st case.

From the new confirmed cases, the youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 98.

Nairobi county tops with 613 new case followed by Kiambu at 92, Nyeri 59, Kericho 47, Uasin Gichu 38 Machakos 37, Meru 33, Kajiado 28, Nakuru and Nyamira caps 26 each.