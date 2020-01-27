200 families evicted from disputed Kisauni land

More than 200 families residing at a disputed land in Kisauni area of Mombasa County have been forcefully evicted from the farm and their structures burnt.

The decision to expel them from the property comes after a private developer complained of encroachment by the squatters who have constantly declined to move out of the land.

Squatters of Utange seven-star farm woke up to a night night of chaos and uncertainty.

Flattened houses, others razed down completely, and some of the occupants injured. The squatters who have been residing here were caught by surprise as a contingent of security officers walked in, demolished and torched everything on their path.

They are accusing private tycoon under a company called Ellen Properties for colluding with the local administration to have them evicted from the disputed land.

Since last year there has been an ongoing case between the squatters and the Ellen Properties over ownership of the land at the Mombasa High Court.

The hearing of the case is scheduled for 10th March and a stay order had been issued pending the determination on who the real owner of the property is.

The group is now appealing to the National government to intervene and help resolve the dispute.