2000 school principals equipped with ICT skills

Over 2000 principals across the country have been trained on ICT skills through the just concluded African Digital Schools Initiative (ADSI) project.

The Global E-Schools and Communities initiative was rolled out under the Africa Digital Schools Program in Kenya, Tanzania and Cote d’Ivoire in 2016.

The five-year project initially targeted to train 800 principals in four counties including Narok, Kiambu, Taita Taveta and Nyamira with each county allocated 200 slots for training as per the UNESCO ICT competency framework.

According to John Esinyel Nyapua, the project coordinator 2000 teachers have been equipped with ICT knowledge.

With countries resorting to e-learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nyapua says the teachers capacity to deliver learning to pupils has been enhanced noting that they are now able to create online content.

He called on the national government to equip schools with laptops, tablets and internet connectivity.

The project coordinator further called on the ministry of education, the master card foundation and the Global E schools and communities initiative to extend the program by having beneficiaries train their counterparts.

Jane Kirui the principal of Abosi girls said the initiative will only be a success if the government would consider facilitating online learning by providing learners from poor households with mobile phones and laptops.

She added that no learner should be denied an equal learning opportunity due to lack of resources.

John Kuyo the principal of Moi high school Naikkara lauded the program adding that with the coronavirus pandemic ICT should be integrated into education.