20,000 households in Marsabit to receive food and WASH equipment

20,000 households in Marsabit County will benefit from food and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the ongoing week-long distribution, courtesy of Pamoja Tuungane initiative.

The exercise, led by Safaricom’s CEO Peter Ndegwa, distributed food items to households in Illerete and Saku areas.

Pamoja Tuunage, a cross-sectional collaboration, seek to raise funds to provide emergency assistance to drought-stricken areas in Kenya.

Kenyans have also been encouraged to donate their Bonga Points by dialing *126# or donating cash via 444777 to enable purchase of food items to be distributed to some of the worst affected counties.

Safaricom committed Kshs 100 million for foodstuff donation to households in hardest hit counties.

The country’s largest supermarket chain, Naivas are supplying the food hampers and also supporting the donation by providing free logistics.

Meanwhile the country’s top media houses including Mediamax, Nation Media Group, Radio Africa, Royal Media, Standard Group, digital bloggers, publishers and influencers have pledged to use their reach to raise awareness about the campaign.

KCB Foundation has pledged an immediate KES 2.5million cash relief support as well as long term support through training and equipping farmers through aggregators with climate smart agricultural practices to mitigate against the dire impacts of climate change to the tune of KES 100 million.

The Pamoja Tuungane campaign comes as the latest recommendation by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) called for the provision of food assistance and scaling up of cash transfers to households in 23 counties who are currently food insecure as a result of the prevailing drought stress.

The government has already issued an alarm warning that the number of hunger-stricken Kenyans could rise to 3.5 million by June from the current 3.1 million given the prediction of a poor March-May rainy season.