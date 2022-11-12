20,000 leaners to benefit from Food For Education program

Over 20,000 young learners are set to benefit from the Food For Education (FFE) program which was launched in Nyali sub county, Mombasa County.

Food for Education is a program which targets in feeding learners in public schools and so far there are eight Kitchens in five counties.

The programme aims at mitigating against malnutrition as well as motivating the learners by retaining them in school.

The counties which are set to benefit from the initiative include Nairobi, Kiambu, Muranga, Kisumu and Mombasa.

Speaking during the official opening of a 100 million shillings kitchen at Pwani School of mental challenged children, FEE CEO Wawira Njiru said Mombasa has the largest kitchen which is providing food across Nyali and Kisauni sub counties.

“We are hoping to work with Mombasa county to continue scaling school feeding program because we are looking forward to working with more schools to ensure children get nutritious food, grow and also in stay in school,” She said.

She said that this is the first modern cooking technology in Kenya which cooks faster, better and cleaner without damaging the environment and having effects on workers.

“This technology ensures that meals are produced in a very energy efficient way and in Kenya, we are providing food every day to 93,000 children. We are feeding 75,000 with food and 18,000 in Muranga who are being given porridge,” she said.

Njeru said that parents pay a subsidized price of Ksh 15 shillings instead of Ksh 30 shillings because they want to ensure they can afford the food.

The transaction of the Ksh 15 shillings is done through ‘Tap to Eat’ a system which makes the payment easier for the parents.

Tap to Eat is a cashless system where payments are made through mpesa pay bill and then the cash goes to the E-wallet to enable children to just tap the wrist watch and get food.

Mombasa county Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said that the county is committed and is ready to partner with FFE as a privately initiated proposal.

“The parents have been told to pay 15 shillings but for us as a county we are committing to support ECD children in all schools which are under the FFE program,” he said.

He said that the revenue will come from the finance bill which will create its own source revenue.

“We are going to commit that the single business permit that we are going to collect from the private schools, universities and colleges and the ones collected from Miraa business, the money should be allocated in educating and feeding our children,” he said.