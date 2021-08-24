Tokyo Paralympics: A ‘different’ Games but Paralympians still hope to shine

The Tokyo Paralympics games opened following a spectacular opening ceremony held at Tokyo National stadium. The games opened after a one-year postponement following global outbreak of Corona Virus.

Kenya is among 163 countries taking part in the 16th edition of the games set to run from August 24th-September 5th.

Delayed by a year because of the pandemic and with supporters unable to attend apart from a small number of schoolchildren, these will be different Games to any previous edition.

But not only do organisers want top-level competition, they also want the Games to play a big part in making Japanese society more inclusive.

Tokyo is the first city to stage two Paralympic Games, having hosted the 1964 edition when 375 athletes from 21 nations took part in nine sports. This time, around 4,400 athletes from 162 national Paralympic committees will compete in 539 medal events across 22 sports.