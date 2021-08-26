Local based players were among those who reported to camp with foreign based legion expected to link up with the rest of the squad days to the clash.

Harambee Stars players reported to camp ahead of their crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on September 2 nd at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi .

Stars midfielder Lawrence Juma reckoned the team was in good spirits and was relishing the upcoming task.

‘’We are hopeful that everything will go according to plans, I hope to continue with my form which has been good at the club level,I urge the fans and assure them that the team is focused on the job ahead and promise to give our best’’, Juma said.

Defender Eugene Asike enumerated the team’s mentality on the first day of training.

‘’The session was demanding , it wasn’t easy, my teammates pushed really well and we hope to have a good match. It’s just a matter of staying focused doing the basics right and remaining positive and looking to learn from my teammates and the technical bench’’,Asike stated.

After the Uganda clash Kenya will also face Rwanda two days later in Kigali. Harambee Stars biding to qualify for their first ever World Cup finals is pooled in group E alongside Mali,Rwanda and Uganda.

The group winners across the 10 group will be divided in two groups and will face each other in home and away fixtures with five winners guaranteeing themselves a spot at the 2022 finals in Qatar.