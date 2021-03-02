201 advocates admitted to the bar

A total of 201 advocates have on Tuesday been admitted to the bar at a function presided by Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

During the ceremony, Ag. CJ Mwilu congratulated the advocates for the years of hard work, commitment and sacrifice urging them to live and breathe constitutionalism as advocates and understand their roles in the continuing formation and development of the nascent and fragile constitutional democracy.

“Having taken this oath, you must now understand your role in the continuing formation and development of our nascent and fragile constitutional democracy,” said Ag. CJ Philomena Mwilu.

Mwilu advised the young advocates to not be used as a tool for illegality, for political expediency, for financial dishonesty.

“Your integrity, you carry that with you always. Do not ever sacrifice it,” she said.

She also encouraged them to take up a substantive role in further developing and improving Kenya’s legal system.

“Your submissions and arguments improve and refine the jurisprudence from our courts, improve us as judges & magistrates, and secure the integrity of our system of justice,” she remarked.

In her speech, the Acting CJ also called on the advocates to illustrate always the highest standards of integrity and professionalism with clients and to those they give counsel.