2013 Presidential Election Petition: Mutunga lifts lid on ruling, decries unwarranted vitriol

Former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga has blown wide open the intriguing events leading to the dismissal of a petition launched by Kenya’s opposition in 2013 to challenge the outcome of a Presidential election.

Dr. Mutunga, the then President of the Supreme Court that was hearing the matter, insists the court upheld (President) Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory based on the evidence availed to the judges.

In an interview with KBC Channel One’s Tom Mboya six years after the hugely ‘divisive’ ruling, Mutunga says a lot of people do not know the truth or have chosen to ignore the truth about what transpired before the judgment on the Raila Odinga election petition was read.

“I wished the scrutiny that the Supreme Court in 2013 asked for was completed but it wasn’t.” He said of the procedure and time constraints for filing of documents or additional evidence (affidavits) which would have been available for the case.

“We asked for scrutiny ‘Suo Moto’ which is ‘on our own motion’ in 2013, although a lot of people don’t talk about it, where we wanted the 33,400 polling stations scrutinized, all of them so that we could get a good picture of whether there were malpractices and so forth….but it wasn’t finished,” he remarked during the 9 PM interview.

As if that was not enough, the 74-year-old Retired Judiciary head lamented personal attacks by a section of Kenyans who hold the view that the final decision on the matter rested with him, yet the case was being heard by the six judges of the country’s apex court.

This uncertainty, he says, had luckily been addressed by the time another Presidential petition was launched five years later.

“The electoral jurisprudence had become very clear by 2017 and they could rescue whatever mistakes we made. That’s why we make the law that we clarify the ambiguities.” He said

Apart from Mutunga, the judges of the Supreme Court at the time were Justices Philip Tunoi, Mohamed Ibrahim, Jackton Ojwang, Smokin Wanjala & Lady Justice Njoki Ndungu. Three have since retired and three are still in office.

He disclosed that he suffered unwarranted discrimination from his own community and friends, aligned to the opposition at the time, as a result.

“Among Kenyans, they think I am the one who decided it, not the six of us. And it turned out the Kamba community was in CORD; the CORD faction has never forgiven me for it…I told myself, if I was in Nyanza or Machakos or Kitui, I would probably have been stoned,” He recounted with deep regret.

Yet, according to Mutunga, the feelings towards him on the other side of the political spectrum were the complete opposite.

“When I swore in President Kenyatta on the 9th of April 2013, I was given an ovation, deafening ovation.” Dr. Mutunga said

Dr. Mutunga blamed his troubles on the polarizing nature of Kenyan politics. He says it is these divisions make it difficult even for a judge to exercise a ‘Solomonic wisdom,’

“Whatever you decide, there are millions who are going to curse you but there are millions who will celebrate you,” he said

The matter came to the fore recently, when the Retired CJ, in a letter, criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta over his decision not to appoint six judges recommended for promotion to superior courts by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the petitioner in 2013, hit out at Mutunga saying he was ill-advised to advise the President as he had ‘failed to live up to his oath of office.’

“The same Mutunga is demanding justice yet he denied us justice when he served as the country’s Chief Justice. That is the hypocrisy of the highest order.” Raila charged

Mutunga, nevertheless, noted that, in Kenya, whatever you decide, ‘you would be attacked, you will be vilified and glorified in equal measure,’

Citing the 2017 election outcome that was nullified by his predecessor David Kenani Maraga, Mutunga expressed disappointment that “the problem with election petitions is that they destroy courts (and judges) reputations.

“In this country, because of politics of division, do you think the followers of the losing candidates will hear? 2017 will give you an idea of how the politicians dealt with the judiciary…the abuses, the threats,” he lamented.

He was however satisfied with the decision made by Maraga in the petition saying the Judiciary, and particularly the Supreme Court had sent a message that it was impartial and that it was not going to be swayed either way.

“In my view, they decided against Jubilee, and in the rerun, they decided indirectly against NASA, although NASA did not participate. It was a great message for a Supreme Court to basically tell factions among politicians that you don’t intimidate us, we can nullify an election, and that we (Judiciary) are fiercely independent.” He said

Asked by Tom Mboya what he would do differently if the clock was to be turned back, Mutunga had this to say;

“Nothing, nothing really. Because when you are in what we call collective leadership, and in the Judiciary, there was that. People forget that in Judiciary there are associations such as the Judges and Magistrates’ Association of Kenya, Kenya Women Judges Association, Kenya Judicial Staff Association, the Judiciary Leadership Advisory Council, and the Judiciary Training Institute where we all get trained. There is a lot of value in making the institution unified and speaking with one voice.” End of quote.

“That kind of leadership is good because you don’t feel like you are being pushed to take an individual decision because you consult and the decision that comes out are institutional decisions.”‘ He said

He is sad that the ordinary people are easily misled on the contents of a ruling, even though he is happy that the proceedings of Presidential petitions are currently being televised. He says Kenya should follow the example of South African where judges have a dialogue with the people, ‘because you tell them why you are deciding in a particular way.’

“I think it’s a good practice when you are televised to basically have that dialogue with the people and say in simple terms…..That discussion should happen so that those who want to listen would listen.” He said

In his final submission during the interview, Mutunga says Kenya must transition into a nation, in the vision of the Constitution, where “we value our diversity, and we start now looking at politics of issues and not politics of divisions and individuals.”