2019 Ndakaini half marathon to be held in November

The 2019 edition of the Ndakaini half marathon will be held on Saturday, 9th November 2019, at the Ndakaini dam in Murang’a County.

While making the announcement, Ndakaini Environmental Conservation Association (NDEKA) Sports Chairman, James Mukuna, said that the event, which will be marking its 16th edition since inception, will target to attract 5,000 amateur runners; adding that, for the second year running, it will not feature prize money for elites.

“I am delighted to announce that the 2019 Ndakaini Half Marathon, which will be marking its 16th edition this year, will be held on Saturday, the 9th of November 2019 in Ndakaini, Murang’a County. This year, as was the case last year, the marathon will not feature prize money for elites,” he said.

The marathon, which is aimed at raising funds towards conserving Ndakaini Dam’s catchment area, will feature the challenging 21KM race; the scenic 10KM race and the 5KM family-fun run.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In its 15 years, the marathon has been able to raise over Ksh 120 million in funding towards the conservation of the Ndakaini dam.

Apart from conservation, the marathon has over the years been considered as one of toughest half marathons in the world, attracting both international and local athletes, who test themselves on the hilly terrain.

The half marathon has nurtured some of the country’s greatest long-distance including Catherine Ndereba, Abel Kirui, Samuel Wanjiru and Patrick Kipng’eno.

“Apart from conservation, the main purpose for this event is to nurture upcoming marathon talents in the country. The marathon has always attracted great interest from amateur runners over the years, we expect a similar turn out this year,” Mukuna said.

He added that sponsors for this year’s marathon would be announced in due course, adding that the interest from the corporate sector to take part at this year’s event has been considerably big.

Registration for the marathon is now open.