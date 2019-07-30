The 2019 Under-16 COPA Coca-Cola kicked off Tuesday at Kisumu National Polytechnic and will go on up to August 3rd.

A total of 32 teams will battle it out with the winning teams representing Kenya in the second edition of the COPA Coca-Cola Africa to be held later in the year.

In a match played at Kisumu Polytechnic on Tuesday afternoon saw Serani High School from Mombasa stun Rift Valley representatives Goseta by beating them 2-0.

Serani was dominant from the opening stages of the game with Mustafa Bakari, Juma Mwinyi and Mohamed Ahmed leading the attack.

Six minutes after the break, Serani went ahead through Mwinyi Juma and extended their lead through Sufii Mohamed in 51st minute.

In the other group A match played at the same venue, Koyonzo from Bungoma defeated Gatamaiyu from Kiambu 2-0.

Wellington Andayi opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Arnold Bukasa adding a second in the 45th minute.

In the Girls’ matches, 2016 champions Wiyeta Girls from Rift Valley thumped Nairobi Region representatives Dagoretti mixed 3-0 and Njambini from Central region overcame Ugara from Nyanza 3-0 in group A matches.

In men’s volleyball, Tetu defeated Shimoni three straight sets, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14, while Mogonga trounced Lelmokwo straight sets, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17.

In girls volleyball category, Cheptil defeated Soweto three straight sets to one, 25-23, 25-21, 7_25, 25-17.