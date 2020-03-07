2020 Beyond Zero half marathon edition to be held Sunday

Written By: KBC Reporter/Christine Muchira
17

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The 2020 edition of the Beyond Zero half marathon will be held Sunday morning here in Nairobi with over 20,000 runners expected to take part.

This year’s event will include a Paralympic race which will be flagged off at 6:30 am followed by the 21km half marathon at 7 am.

The 10km road race and corporate-run will start at 8:30 am followed by the 3km family fun race.

Also Read  Stop the smear campaign, Kenyans want the truth DP Ruto tells DCI

All the races will start at Uhuru Highway near Nyayo national stadium then head towards Central Business District on Uhuru Highway all the way up to the Museum overpass before making their way back to Nyayo Stadium through Kenyatta Avenue.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Several roads in Nairobi will be affected by the marathon and Nairobi traffic police commander, Joshua Omukata, has asked motorists to use alternative routes.

Also Read  Nyali MP vow to re-submit Narcotis bill in parliament

The affected roads include; Mombasa road, Lang’ata road, Aerodrome Road, Uhuru highway, Haile Selassie Avenue, Harambee Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue, Nyerere Road, University way, National Museum hill overpass, Professor Wangari Maathai road and Lusaka Road.

6.00am Call for 21km paralympics
6.30am Flag off of the Paralympics Race
6.45am Call time for 21km
7.00am Flag off for 21km
8.00am Call time for 10km road race
8.30am Flag off for 10km road
9.45am Call time for 5km / 2km
10.00am Flag off 5km
10.15am Flag off 2km
12.00pm Prize giving Ceremony

Also Read  Sergeant Kenei was murdered in cold blood, Kinoti says
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR