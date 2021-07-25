2020 KCSE candidates to know their universities, colleges by mid-August

The 2020 KCSE candidates who applied for placement to local universities and colleges will know their fate by mid-August following the conclusion of the revision of choices on July 23, 2021.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), the body responsible for the selection of students for government sponsorship to universities and colleges, will on Monday July 26, 2021 embark on the final phase of the selection exercise.

“We are keen on concluding the process and releasing the outcome to all applicants by mid August, 2021,” says Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome, the KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer.

The application and revision of choices that was in its third and final round was scheduled to close on July 17, 2021, but KUCCPS granted a week’s extension to mobilise more applicants and ensure no eligible candidate was left behind.

A total of 4,359 candidates took advantage of the extension and revised their degree choices. In total, over 90 % of all candidates who qualified for degree courses applied.

Since May 24, 2021, KUCCPS has been rallying all the 2020 KCSE examination candidates to apply for placement to universities and colleges for sponsorship in artisan, certificate, diploma or degree courses of their choice.

The agency also targeted secondary school graduates with any mean grade from the year 2000 to 2020 for placement and government sponsorship to TVET institutions