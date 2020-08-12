2020 Paris Marathon rescheduled for November cancelled

The 2020 Paris Marathon, rescheduled for 15th November, has been cancelled.

The marathon was originally due to take place on 5th April but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said they had tried everything to maintain the event but felt obliged to call it off because of the difficulties faced by runners.

The Berlin and New York marathons, which were scheduled to be held on 27th September and 1st November respectively, are among others that will not take place in 2020.

Last week it was announced that the London Marathon will go ahead on 4th October but only involve elite athletes.

Unlike London, Berlin and New York, the Paris Marathon is not one of the six major marathons.