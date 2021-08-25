2022 WRC Safari Rally preparations  begin in earnest

Preparations for Kenya’s round of the 2022 World Rally Championship have already started barely two months after this year’s event was successfully staged.

“We need to make sure we are able to correct any mistakes which were noticed in this year’s WRC Safari Rally. Some of the stages are worn out and need grading as part of our major assignments. In total there will be 10 stages out of which nine will be done twice,’’ said Gurvir Bhabra, the Clerk of the Course for the WRC Safari Rally.

With reference to suggestions by rally fans why the Safari Rally is not spread across the nation, Bhabra was quick to respond to the suggestions saying it was impossible to move out of Naivasha for the time being.

Bhabra said: ‘’we need at list 1000 beds in hotels which are within sight of the Safari Rally Headquarters. At the moment there are only three places nationwide that can accommodate this. It is Naivasha, Nairobi and Mombasa. The Government has invested heavily in the Service Park which again is very attractive.’’

The stages are also within sight of a Service Park to make the competition easily managed.

For medication evacuation, the medical team in a helicopter does not have to spend more than 60 minutes to reach a hospital. This is one of the FIA rules that one has to face to host a WRC Event.

The latest recce was carried out in the Toyota Hilux Pickups which have been donated by Toyota Kenya. Both Bhabra and Anwar Sidi, the Safari Rally Route Coordinator, used the pickup in the latest mission to inspect the stages.

Toyota Kenya provided the organizers with the two WRC Safari Rally Toyota Hiluxes. The 00 and 000 cars are route inspection cars which were also used during the just concluded Safari Rally. The rally organizers were happy with the vehicles.

Sukhjiv Kular, the Sales and Product Training Manager at Toyota Kenya said he is happy the organizers have liked the Hilux.

Kular added: ‘The Hiluxes are the perfect pick up for both work and leisure, be it lugging around trade goods and supplies or filling the expansive rear bed with camping and outdoor equipment.’’