2020’s highest paid musicians

Taylor Swift was 2020’s top paid musician.

Country and pop singer Taylor Swift is 2020 highest paid musician according to Billboard. That’s a little surprising considering 2020 was a year of little music touring. This time, many rock and country music artistes warriors “gave up” their spots to artists with strong 2020 streaming and physical sales performances — many of them hip-hop acts.

In 2020, musicians collectively took home $387 million, down from $969 million in 2019, due to the death of live performances. Taylor Swift, who was also the top paid artistes of 2018, received $23.8 million, down from $99.6 million in 2018.

While the pandemic had a disastrous effect on touring revenue, it lifted other royalty streams as music fans listened to more recorded music from the relative safety of their homes, through radio, streaming platforms or the turntable setups they bought with the money they ordinarily would have shelled out for concerts and festivals.

