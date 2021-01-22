2021 London marathon to draw record attendance

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Kenyan runner Brigid Kosgei cuts the tape to win 2020 London Marathon women's race.Organizers are targeting a record attendance at this year's race in October.

 

London Marathon organizers say they are optimistic a record 50,000 runners will be able to take part in this year’s event set to be held on the 3rd of  October.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The 2020 race involved only elite athletes running a specially designed closed-loop course because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read  Burkina Faso knock out Zimbabwe,revive hopes of last eight

Event director Hugh Brasher said he hoped the vaccination program would allow amateur runners to participate.

The United Kingdom government is aiming to offer every adult in the UK a vaccine by autumn.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

A record 42,906 took part in the 2019 event which also attracted about 750,000 spectators.

Also Read  TOTAL CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations draw to be conducted next week

For the second year in a row, the race has been moved from its traditional April date.

Also Read  'Gattuso' hints at a comeback to top tier side in the league

Ethiopia’s Ashura Kitata won the men’s race in 2020  while Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei defended her title

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR