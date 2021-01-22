2021 London marathon to draw record attendance

London Marathon organizers say they are optimistic a record 50,000 runners will be able to take part in this year’s event set to be held on the 3rd of October.

The 2020 race involved only elite athletes running a specially designed closed-loop course because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Event director Hugh Brasher said he hoped the vaccination program would allow amateur runners to participate.

The United Kingdom government is aiming to offer every adult in the UK a vaccine by autumn.

A record 42,906 took part in the 2019 event which also attracted about 750,000 spectators.

For the second year in a row, the race has been moved from its traditional April date.

Ethiopia’s Ashura Kitata won the men’s race in 2020 while Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei defended her title