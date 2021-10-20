2021 Safari Sevens: 14 teams confirm participation

by Bernard Okumu

 

A total of 14 teams have confirmed  participation in the Safari Sevens which will be held on 30th and 31st October at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

A total of 10 teams have confirmed participation in the men’s s competition.  They include South Africa All Stars, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Samurai, Red Wailers, Stallion Sevens Nigeria, KCB, Kenya U20, Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Morans.

Four teams have so far enlisted in the women’s championship which include hosts Kenya Lionesses, Zimbabwe and   South Africa Select

First played in 1996, the Safari Sevens returns after it’s cancellation in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic which paralyzed sporting activities globally.

 

 

 

  

