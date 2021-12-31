2021 Year in Review: Focus on the Judiciary

The year 2021 saw history made in Kenya after the first ever woman chief justice and president of the Supreme Court was sworn in the office. Chief Justice Martha Koome took the oath of office on May 21st, 2021 after a rigorous search and interviews conducted following the retirement of chief justice David Kenani Maraga in January. Martha koome who was serving as a court of appeal judge was picked by the judicial service commission as the best candidate beating a field of seasoned judges and jurists to head one arm of the government.

Related