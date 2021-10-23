2022 AWCON: Starlets  beat South Sudan to storm second round qualifiers

The national women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets turned on the style to beat South Sudan 7-1 in their second leg of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Kenya qualified for the second round with a 15-1 aggregate score after winning the first leg 8-0on Wednesday.

Mwanahalima Dogo scored twice in the first half to hand Starlets a 2-0 half time lead.

Substitute Jentrix Shikangwa grabbed a brace while Janet Bundi, Lydia Akoth, and Neddy Atieno each scored a goal a piece t put the game beyond South Sudan’s reach .

South Sudan pulled a goal back via a free kick struck by Amy Lasu.

Kenya will face either Ethiopia or Uganda in the second round of qualifiers .Uganda and Ethiopia face off on Monday.

Eleven teams will join hosts Ethiopia in the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nation’s finals wgich will also act as 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.