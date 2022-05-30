2022 Commonwealth Games: Kenya Squash team hopeful of medal haul

The national Squash team is hopeful of making it to the podium at the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled for Birmigham, UK 28th July-8th August .

The team is currently training at the Parklands Sports Club under the stewardship of Zambian-born, former Kenya number One squash player Prince Mukuka Junior who is confident that the players selected have the capabilities to make it to the medal bracket when they represent Kenya during the Club Games.

“We began our training last year and I can say the players have been responding well and I am sure they will do their best. We are currently looking to get tournaments for our players so that they are well prepared when the time comes I believe we will make it to the podium,” added Coach Prince.

Khaaliqa Nimji who made history as the youngest Kenyan to have represented the country at a multi-sport event at the age of 12 in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games will be hoping to better her performance at the Games.

Khaaliqa will be making her third appearance on the Commonwealth Games stage after putting on a show which saw her win three matches and thereby making it to the Semifinals in Gold Coast, Australia back in 2018. Khaaliqa shared her expectations as she prepares for the Games.

“The first one in 2010 was majorly for exposure and experience but I feel like each commonwealth Games I have been getting better. I have been playing with great players therefore there is a lot of progress I have made as a player. I think we need more exposure to women in the game.” said Nimji

The men’s category will be led by England-based seed one Muqtadir Nimji alongside James Dalidi who has vast experience in the Kenyan Squash scene.

Speaking during their training session men’s seed two James shared about his preparations and is hopeful of making a debut at the Commonwealth Games and the men’s World Championships to be held next year.

“We are training hard here with the aim is to go to Birmingham and at least bring silverware. The skills we gain during this time will do a long way in helping us prepare for other competitions beyond the commonwealth Games.