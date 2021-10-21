2022 election contest has been framed, says DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said the 2022 election contest has been framed.

He said the race will be between the Hustler Nation and the project of the System.

It will put the promoters of the Bottom-Up Economic Development Model that seeks to create jobs and expand enterprises, he said, against the believers of the trickle-down plan of the handout mentality.

“Kenyans will make a decision between the two empowerment of the poor and power to a few individuals,” he said.

Dr Ruto spoke Thursday at his Karen Residence when he hosted religious leaders, opinion-shapers and small-scale businessmen from Githurai.

He explained that it was unfortunate that leaders were still talking of handouts and stipends to the poor and jobless Kenyans.

“That kind of programme is an insult to our country. Kenyans are creative and would like to be presented with opportunities to work and conduct business,” he said.

The Deputy President noted that he was dedicated to changing the Kenya’s politics from that of hate, division and ethnicity to one that unites and transforms the country.