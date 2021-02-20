2022 General Election: Joho maintains he will vie for presidency

Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho maintains he will not abandon his quest to vie for the top seat and will be on the ballot as a presidential aspirant in the 2022 General Election.

Joho who is also the Orange Democratic Movement Deputy Party Leader says his top priority is to unite the coast region before embarking on nationwide campaigns.

Our unity plays a key role in our development as a people and as a nation. Today I was honored to be in the company of legislators from the coast region as we held a robust consultative meeting with the political leaders and opinion shapers from Lamu County. pic.twitter.com/GEfRse9lAd — Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) February 20, 2021

He at the same time expressed confidence all six county assemblies in the coast region will pass the Building Bridges Initiative Bill.

Joho together with a host of legislators from the coastal region toured Lamu to woo the electorate to support Constitutional amendments proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative.

Joho used the platform to declare that his presidential ambitions were alive saying time was ripe for other regions that have been receiving support from Coast to also payback in turn.

The ODM deputy party leader said their support for BBI is anchored on the promise of more funds to the counties which will help boost development.

Leaders accompanying him said the six coastal counties will pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 and help the proposed law marshal required support before it is forwarded to parliament.

A section of Lamu leaders backing BBI say they want to retain their constituencies once the boundary review begins.

Surprisingly other governors from the region were conspicuously missing from the rally seen as a key event in kick-starting the journey of uniting the region politically ahead of the 2022 general election.

Those missing were Lamu’s Famim Twaha, Kilifi’s Amason Kingi, Granton Samboja of Taita Taveta, Tana River county boss Dhadho Godhana and Kwale’s Salim Mvurya.

Joho was accompanied by Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, Issa Boy Kwale, Mohamed Fakii, together with Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu, nominated Senator Christine Zawadi, Mombasa Woman Rep Asha Hussein.

Also present were Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire, Kilifi South legislator Ken Chonga, Rabai’s William Kamoti, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir, Wundanyi MP Dan Mwashako, Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama, Zulekha Hassan, Kassim Tandaza and Hassan Mwinyi, among others.