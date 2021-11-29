2022 General Election: Social media violence instigators warned

The government has issued a stern warning to those inciting violence and sharing inflammatory messages on social media in the run up to the August 2022 general election.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said the state will deal mercilessly with those instigating ethnic hatred and incitement to violence regardless of their status in life.

Elungata said the government was monitoring social media platforms and that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was on the lookout for any criminality perpetrated online.

He also said hate speech will come under intense focus as the country moves towards next year’s high stakes general election.

He advised politicians and opinion leaders to desist from hate speech that could inflame passions and create animosity among the diverse communities in the region.

“We urge the residents to resist being used by rogue politicians and ethnic demagogues to disrupt peace and tranquility in the county,” he said, adding that Kenyans should cherish the peace they have and refuse to be lured into electoral violence by self-seeking politicians and ethnic demagogues.

Elungata spoke in Oda location, Tana Delta sub-county of Tana River County when he joined a welcoming party for Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Hussein Dado.

Dado, a former Tana River Governor, had been away for six months due to a hip joint injury and had to undergo specialized treatment in India to enable him to walk again.

Elungata who is also the chairman of the regional security and intelligence committee directed the security agencies in the region to be on the lookout for persons with the intention to incite violence for selfish political gains.

“The DCI will be monitoring social media sites for warlike political speeches as the country hurtles to the high stakes elections next year” he warned.

The regional administrator underscored the need to promote social media platforms in a way that does not jeopardize national security through propaganda for war, hate speech and incitement to violence.

The RC asked politicians in the county to be mindful of what they say in public and warned they will be punished for utterances that risk peaceful co-existence in the region.

On his part, Dado called on the residents to rally behind the Jubilee government saying it has invested billions of shillings in massive development projects in the coast region.

Dado said the development track record of President Uhuru Kenyatta was clear for everyone to see.

He said the government has pumped huge resources in improving security, healthcare, roads, markets, electricity and schools.

The CAS called on the electorate to vote for visionary leaders who would improve upon their livelihoods in the 2022 general election.

“The country needs servant leadership that would focus on the needs of the people over that of narrow selfish interests,” he said.

He said the forthcoming general polls were crucial for the country and urged the electorate to seize the moment to elect credible leaders in the various elective positions.