 2022: Kenyans urged to back people living with disabilities for elective positions

 Kenyans urged to back people living with disabilities for elective positions

ByKIMUTAI MURISHA IN ELDORET
Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno has asked Kenyans to consider people living with disabilities for various political positions in the coming general election.

Speaking at Chembulet village, Tembelio ward in Uasin Gishu County during the burial of former two-term councilor the late Barnaba Kitany Chemase, who also served as the Patron of the disabled person association in the county, Chemno said many people in leadership positions like Chemase have proved that disability is not inability.

The late Chemase was instrumental both in political and social areas. Chemno praised the late for his initiatives and dedication in supporting needy children in society and championing the rights of the people living with disabilities.

“He always worked hard to ensure that he raised money for them to go to school when there was a need”

“Even after serving his term, he could still be called upon by the community,” The deputy governor said

He urged Kenyans to come out and vie for all the political seats without looking at their challenges.

  

